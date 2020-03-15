2 dead, 1 critically injured in Pickens Co. crash on Jameson Rd.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died and one person is critically injured after a crash in Pickens County.

Troopers say the head-on crash happened on Jameson Road near Gibson Road on March 14 at 8:13 p.m.

The driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry died at the scene, troopers say.

The driver of a 2000 Ford Ranger was transported to an area hospital, where they died. A passenger in that vehicle was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries, according to SCHP.

The victim’s identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.