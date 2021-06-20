2 dead, 1 injured following a shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men are dead and one person was injured following a shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to Abbeville Highway near Eddies Minute Mart around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrivial, deputies located two men that had been shot at least one time.

The victims were taken to the hosptial where they died.

Deputies said during the initial investigation they learned that a third person was shot during the incident.

They were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

This incident is under investigation but the sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public and they believe this is an isolated incident.

