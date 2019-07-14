2 dead, 1 injured in Oconee Co. house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee firefighters responded to a fire on Hidden Valley Road just before midnight Saturday at a house located between Walhalla and Salem.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames and the family saying that two people were still inside.

Firefighters worked for nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said. One person was treated on scene and taken by EMS to Oconee Hospital. 

Courtesy: Oconee County Emergency Services

Once the fire was out, the remains of two individuals were found dead inside the home.

Firefighters worked to make sure hot spots are out and will begin an investigation.

Courtesy: Oconee County Emergency Service

Oconee Fire Investigations Team, Oconee Sheriffs Office, Oconee County Coroners Office, SLED and SC State Fire all worked together to investigate the incident. 

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store