2 dead, 1 injured in Oconee Co. house fire

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee firefighters responded to a fire on Hidden Valley Road just before midnight Saturday at a house located between Walhalla and Salem.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames and the family saying that two people were still inside.

Firefighters worked for nearly 30 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said. One person was treated on scene and taken by EMS to Oconee Hospital.

Courtesy: Oconee County Emergency Services



Once the fire was out, the remains of two individuals were found dead inside the home.

Firefighters worked to make sure hot spots are out and will begin an investigation.

Courtesy: Oconee County Emergency Service

Oconee Fire Investigations Team, Oconee Sheriffs Office, Oconee County Coroners Office, SLED and SC State Fire all worked together to investigate the incident.

We will update this story as information becomes available.