2 dead, 1 wounded in Columbia convenience store shooting

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials are looking for a man who they say shot at three others at a convenience store in north Columbia on Saturday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff Office, 31-year-old James Jamar Toatley is a suspect in the shooting. Deputies said one of the men who was killed got into an argument with Toatley at the store around 2:40 a.m. Saturday before Toatley drew a gun and began firing.

One man died before he could be taken to a hospital. Another died at a hospital, while a third wounded man remains hospitalized. None of the victims have been named.

Toatley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.