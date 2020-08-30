2 dead, 2 injured in crash near Clemson on Old Cherry Rd.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died and two people are injured after a crash near Clemson early Sunday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Old Cherry Rd. near Old Stone Church Rd., which is one mile south of Clemson.

The incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Subaru BRZ was traveling north on Old Cherry Rd. They went off the roadway and struck a telephone pole, troopers said.

The driver and a passenger died at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Two other passengers were injured and transported by EMS to a hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP. Check back for updates.

