2 dead, 3 injured in Hart Co. crash involving charter bus

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – 2 people have died and 3 were injured after a crash involving a bus in Hart County on Sunday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of GA-77 and GA-59 around 6 a.m., according to Georgia State Patrol.

Crash involving Jeep Liberty and tour bus in Hart County, Georgia, June 16, 2019 (From: Jessi Batterton)

Troopers say a Jeep Liberty failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the bus.

The driver of the bus, 76-year-old James Patrick, and the front passenger in the Jeep, 18-year-old Morgan Wilson, were killed in the crash.

The 54-year-old driver of the Jeep along with the 14-year-old and 11-year-old passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Georgia State Patrol says the 14-year-old is in serious condition.

The roadway was blocked Sunday morning, but is now back open.

Troopers say charges are pending further investigation.

The bus involved in the crash belonged to Ionosphere Tours of Anderson.