2 dead after crash on I-40 in Asheville; woman faces DWI charge in separate incident

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two people died in a crash on Interstate 40 over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 40 eastbound between Brevard Road and Hendersonville Road at around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers learned that a head-on crash had occurred in the eastbound lanes and had reportedly been caused by one of the vehicles traveling in the wrong direction.

According to the release, the driver of vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction — identified as Joseph Wesley Hyatt, 47, of Hickory — passed away on-scene.

Police said the second driver, Blake Daniel Banks, 19, of Asheville, was taken from the scene in critical condition to Mission Hospital, where he reportedly passed away.

While officers were on the scene of the deadly crash, a vehicle traveling east on I-40 ran into the driver side door of a marked Asheville Police vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the vehicle to spin around and hit the rear of another APD vehicle.

Police said neither of vehicle hit were occupied at the time of the crash and none of the officers were injured.

The driver of the vehicle that ran into the APD vehicles, identified as Leann Hendrix Oglesby, 45, of Cosby, TN, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Oglesby was taken to Mission Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

