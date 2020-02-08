2 Dead after Crash on SC-295

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 2 people are dead and 3 others are injured after a crash in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on SC-295, also know as Southport Road, on Friday at 10:12 P.M according to SCHP.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said one car crossed the center line and struck the other.

One victim died at the scene.

The other victim died at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Both drivers and a passenger were injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.