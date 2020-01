ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 2 people have died after a house fire in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson Co. coroner, the 2 died after a house fire at Standridge Road on Friday.

Centerville Fire crews responded to the scene.

Their identities have not yet been released. There is also no word on how the fire started.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.