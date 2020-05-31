2 dead after motorcycle accident in Pickens Co., coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two are dead following a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning, the Pickens County Coroner said.

According to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley, Thomas Cody Bowen, 30, of Pickens, and Amanda Faye Neely, 39, of Belton, were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on 263 Old Liberty Pickens Road in Pickens at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A press release from the coroner’s office states the two individuals were not wearing a helmet, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.