2 dead after overnight shooting in Anderson Co.

News
Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a shooting in Anderson County that happened Saturday night.

Medshore EMS, Anderson City Fire Department and Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting incident at B Street and King Street at about 11:10 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, according to the Anderson County Coroner.

One victim died at the scene and the second victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Daquavious Antonio Tillison and 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter. Both deaths have been ruled a homicide and autopsies have been scheduled for Monday morning, the coroner said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories