2 dead after overnight shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a shooting in Anderson County that happened Saturday night.

Medshore EMS, Anderson City Fire Department and Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting incident at B Street and King Street at about 11:10 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, according to the Anderson County Coroner.

One victim died at the scene and the second victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Daquavious Antonio Tillison and 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter. Both deaths have been ruled a homicide and autopsies have been scheduled for Monday morning, the coroner said.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.