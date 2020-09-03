2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in High Point, NC

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in High Point on Tuesday, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers were called to 1408 East Ave. at 2:10 p.m. on a report that two people were on the porch and possibly dead.

Andre Cousiamono

When officers arrived, they found Brooklyn Williams, 23, of High Point, and Andre Cousiamono, 27, of Winston Salem, dead.

Both died from apparent gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

A handgun was located on the porch with Cousiamono. Cousiamono had an additional loaded magazine for the handgun in his pants pocket, according to the release. A vehicle associated with Cousiamono was located within walking distance of the residence. Inside the vehicle was a holster for the handgun and binoculars.

Police said Cousiamono and Williams were not involved in a romantic relationship and were described as prior friends and co-workers.

Cousiamono was arrested for outstanding warrants on Aug. 21, 2020, for felony stalking and cyberstalking and was out on a $15,000 bond. These charges were from incidents that happened in January 2020 where Williams was the victim, the release said.

Cousiamono also had pending charges of misdemeanor stalking, communicating threats and harassing phone calls charges where Williams was the victim from January 2020.

Police believe that Cousiamono killed Williams, then killed himself.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.