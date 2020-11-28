One dead in crash on I-85 North in Anderson Co.

Editor’s Note: We previously reported that two people died in this incident. The story has been updated to reflect that one person died.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after early- morning crashes on I-85 in Anderson County Saturday.

The first crash happened at 4:06 a.m. on I-85 North near mile marker 38 when a driver of a 2005 Kia Sorento traveled off the left side of roadway, struck the median wall and overturned, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A second crash happened a short time later in the same area when the driver of a freightliner truck struck a pedestrian laying in the roadway, according to SCHP.

The investigation indicates that the decedent was a front seat passenger in the Kia. The victim, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle, landed in the roadway and was then struck

by the 18-wheeler, according to Anderson County Coroner Don McCown.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Robert Frank Beaudry, of Lyman.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, the South

Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team.