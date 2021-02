GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a head-on crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened on I-185 near I-85 at 3:01 a.m. Sunday, according to SCHP.

The driver of a Kia Forte was travel south on I-185. The driver of a GMC pickup was traveling north in the southbound lane and hit the Kia head-on.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.