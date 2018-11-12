News

2 dogs abandoned at 'freezing cold' dog park in NC

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 01:17 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 01:17 PM EST

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Two dogs were abandoned in the "freezing cold" at a dog park in Hillsborough Sunday night, police say.

The two dogs were discovered when police heard "barking coming from freezing cold Gold Park," officials said in a news release.

Officers investigated and found two dogs locked inside the fence at the dog park, which is along Dimmocks Mill Road

The dogs did not have collars, but "appeared to be friendly and well-cared for," police said.

The dogs were rescued by Orange County Animal Services, according to officials.

Police said they are not sure why the dogs were abandoned.

 

Photo Credit: Hillsborough Police
Photo Credit: Hillsborough Police

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center