2 dogs abandoned at 'freezing cold' dog park in NC
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Two dogs were abandoned in the "freezing cold" at a dog park in Hillsborough Sunday night, police say.
The two dogs were discovered when police heard "barking coming from freezing cold Gold Park," officials said in a news release.
Officers investigated and found two dogs locked inside the fence at the dog park, which is along Dimmocks Mill Road
The dogs did not have collars, but "appeared to be friendly and well-cared for," police said.
The dogs were rescued by Orange County Animal Services, according to officials.
Police said they are not sure why the dogs were abandoned.
Photo Credit: Hillsborough Police
