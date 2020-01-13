2 EF0 tornadoes touch down in Townville

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service released information Monday morning about two tornadoes that touched down in Townville Saturday evening.

According to the NWS, the first EFO tornado touched down at about 8:02 p.m. It had 85 mph wind speeds and was 30 yards wide. The tornado traveled about 0.44 miles.

The tornado caused minor damage off of Fairplay Road, the NWS said.

According to the NWS, the tornado downed a few trees, threw wrought-iron furniture off of a porch and destroyed a carport-like barn. Sheet metal from the barn’s roof was found a quarter of a mile away. A tractor was also damaged by a 2×4.

The second EFO tornado touched down at about 8:10 p.m., according to the NWS. It had wind speeds of about 85 mph and traveled about 0.22 miles. It was 50 yards wide.

According to the NWS, the tornado downed hundreds of trees before moving over Lake Hartwell.

GSP issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/b6pJsF5s0S — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 13, 2020

No injuries were reported, the NWS said.