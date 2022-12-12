GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.

Officials at Oaks at Chanticleer located in Greenville County were told on Dec. 6 that was resident was mistreated by an employee. That employee was terminated.

The employee who told the information admitted they had failed to immediately report their concerns and was also fired based on company policy.

The Executive Director of the facility, Brittany Kinard said, “This is a terrible and difficult situation. We have no tolerance for the rough handling of residents and we offer our heartfelt and sincere apology to our residents and, to their families.

Kinard went on to say the actions of the former employees do not reflect their commitment to care for the residents.

We were devastated to learn that there might be any hint of mistreatment and we will continue to cooperate with authorities and will have no further comment,” Kinard said.

Both state and local authorities are condiction their own investigation.