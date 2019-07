SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Four people have been shot, including a police officer, at Walmart in Southaven.

Local 24 News has confirmed that two employees were shot and killed early Tuesday morning, one outside the store, the other inside.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. or 6:45 a.m. at the Walmart store on Southcrest Parkway off Goodman Road.

According to Baptist DeSoto, the police officer who was shot, was hit in his bullet proof vest and was not injured.