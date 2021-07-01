2 EMTs injured in Henderson Co. crash on South Allen Rd.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two EMTs were injured in a Henderson County crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened on South Allen Rd. near the intersection of Upward Rd., according to the Henderson County Rescue Squad. The EMTs were not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

They were transported to the hospital in stable condition, rescue squad officials said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Check back for updates.