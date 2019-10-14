2 escape Upstate mobile home fire unharmed

Firefighters say no one was hurt in an early-morning fire on Timberlane Drive in Walhalla (Courtesy of City of Walhalla Fire Department).

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — Two people and their family pet were not hurt in an early-morning fire that extensively damaged a mobile home.

City of Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton said a caller reported their home on fire just before 2:25 a.m. Monday.

Two people and their dog escaped without injuries, Burton said.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the fire.

Walhalla, West Union, Westminster and Oconee County fire crews responded to the fire on Timberlane Drive.

No firefighters were hurt.

The fire was contained to one room, however there was heat and smoke damage throughout the trailer.

Burton estimates 80 to 85 percent of the home was gutted.

The Red Cross is helping the family with financial assistance for food, clothes and other essentials.

The fire is under investigation, however it does not seem suspicious.

Firefighters say no one was hurt in an early-morning fire on Timberlane Drive in Walhalla (Photo courtesy of City of Walhalla Fire Department).





