2 face attempted murder charges after shooting at Nebo home, 2 others arrested

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said three men were charged following a shooting at a home in Nebo Monday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Rutherford Drive in regard to shots being fired.

The victim told deputies he had agreed to let Harrison Bascombe Hensley, 61, of Nebo, to move into a portion of his home, but said after an argument a few weeks later he asked him to move out.

According to the release, the victim said when he came home on Monday, he found Hensley moving his things out of the house and two other men were standing in the road next to a van.

The victim said Hensley started to yell at him and he got back into his truck. While he was driving away, Timothy Michael Blake Thorne, 25, of Nebo, started firing shots into the victim’s truck.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim was not injured during the incident.

Skyler Nathaniel Thorne, 21, of Nebo, then reportedly tried to hide the gun after the shooting.

According to the release, Timothy Thorne was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hensley was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Skyler Thorne was charged with accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the release, detectives were searching the Hensley home and Jordan Eli Hensley, 24, of Nebo, reportedly became agitated and refused to follow orders from deputies.

Jordan Hensley was charged with resisting a public officer.