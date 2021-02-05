2 face charges after chase with Honea Path police in U-Haul truck, report of reckless driving in Belton

Daniel Wade Jones and Kevin Michael Riley – Courtesy of the Anderson County Detention Center

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said two men were arrested on weapons and drug charges following a report of a reckless driver Thursday night.

According to a police news release, officers responded to a report of a reckless driver in a U-Haul truck in the Mill Village area of Belton shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers located the truck in a yard near the intersection of Smythe and Geer streets, where it had stopped due to a flat tire.

Police said two men — identified as Daniel Wade Jones, 45, of Greenville, and Kevin Michael Riley, 35, of Honea Path, were standing with the vehicle as officers approached the scene.

While officers were speaking with Jones and Riley, Anderson County Central Dispatch notified the officers that the truck’s license tag matched the plate of a vehicle involved in a chase with Honea Path Police Department officers that had happened earlier Thursday.

According to the release, both Jones and Riley denied their involvement in the earlier chase, and consented to let Belton officers search the cab of the truck.

A search of the cab revealed a Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun wrapped in a jacket between the front seats, as well as drug residue and paraphernalia, which Riley claimed as his.

A records check revealed that Riley was a convicted violent felon and was prohibited from having a firearm.

Honea Path officers responded to the scene to assist Belton officers, and confirmed that the truck was the same vehicle they had chased earlier Thursday.

Jones and Riley were both arrested and face weapons law violations, as well as drug offenses.

They were taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where they are currently awaiting a bond hearing.