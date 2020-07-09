2 face charges after investigation into child abuse in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested two people Wednesdsay following an investigation into possible child abuse in the city.

According to a news release, detectives at the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began investigating the allegations, along with investigators from the Waynesville Police Department. The alleged case reportedly involved evidence from the Waynesville area.

On Wednesday, Asheville Police detectives served a warrant at the home of the suspects in the case.

Meghan Katherine Mello, 36, of Arden, was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse.

She is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

Christopher Oliver Murphy, 41, of Arden, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Asheville Police said the case remains under investigation and anyone with information related to this case, call APD at 828-252-1110.