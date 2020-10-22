2 face charges after investigation into community complaints in Asheville neighborhood

Juve Markie Lequan McAlpin (left) and Ravon Qushawn Deandre Shelton (right) – Courtesy of the Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two men were arrested following an investigation into complaints from citizens in the Southside community.

According to a news release, detectives arrested Juve Markie Lequan McAlpin, 19, and Ravon Qushawn Deandre Shelton, 27, both of Asheville, on Oct. 14, after concluding their investigation into neighborhood complaints and law enforcement responses to the area.

McAlpin was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation.

Shelton was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.

Detectives reportedly seized a Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun and a substance believed to be crack cocaine during a search.