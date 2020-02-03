2 face charges related to burglary of old Dunlop plant near Westminster

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people were arrested in connection to a burglary that occurred near Westminster Saturday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested and charged Richard Timothy Petaccio, 44, of West Union, and Joshua Martin Harden, 39, of Seneca, after responding to reports of a burglary at the old Dunlop plant on Highway 123 Saturday.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy responded to Dunlop drive and met up with officers from Westminster Police Department, and additional units arrived and helped clear the building.

“As the investigation and the security sweep continued, both Harden and Petaccio were found inside the building and were taken into custody and were taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.\

Both Petaccio and Harden are accused of breaking into the building, causing damage to the building and were both in possession of tools in the act of the crime.

Petaccio was charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and possession of tools capable of criminal use.

He was also served with arrest warrants on charges of first-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to personal property in relation to a separate incident that happened at the old Dunlop plant on Nov. 26, 2019.

According to the release, in that incident Petaccio is accused of breaking into the building and carrying away metals while also causing damage to the building.

He remains in the detention center on $135,000 bond.

Harden was charged with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and possession of tools capable of criminal use.

He remains in the detention center on $40,000 bond.