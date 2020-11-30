2 face charges related to murder of missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said two people face multiple charges related to a missing person’s case.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the Econo Lodge in Forest City on Nov. 21 at about 3 a.m. in regard to a report of a woman who had been assaulted.

The woman reported that she had been assaulted and was in need of medical attention, and was then taken to Rutherford Regional Medical Center treatment.

While at the medical center, the woman reported that Daryl Jamichael Price had been shot at a home in Ellenboro, N.C., and said that her vehicle had been stolen.

We reported earlier that Price had been reported as missing from the Ellenboro area since Nov. 20, and that investigators were trying to locate Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Ann Dickey, who were alleged suspects in Price’s disappearance.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Goode had reportedly shot Price, and that Dickey and the woman who was assaulted loaded him into a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

“The two originally intended to drive him to the Atrium Health System Hospital in Cleveland County, North Carolina, to seek medical attention. However, Price was never taken there,” according to the release.

Dickey reportedly drove herself and the woman who was assaulted to a field in Cleveland County and disposed of Price’s body at that location.

The woman told deputies that she jumped from the Chevrolet soon after in an attempt to find help.

According to the release, Dickey, Goode and another person then met up and returned to the location where Price’s body was left, and then moved him from the field and into the back of the vehicle they were driving.

The trio reportedly made stops at several service stations and were captured on store surveillance cameras, and the third person with Dickey and Goode jumped from the vehicle to try to get help.

On Nov. 21, a warrant for Goode was issued, charging him with felony first-degree kidnapping of the woman who was assaulted and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

A warrant was also obtained for Dickey, charging her with felony accessory after the fact in the kidnapping and felony accessory after the fact in the larceny of a motor vehicle.

Both Goode and Dickey were entered into the National Criminal Information Center as wanted persons for the outstanding warrants.

According to the release, Cobb Police Department in Austell, Ga. located Goode and Dickey in a Walmart parking lot in their area on Nov. 23 at around 7 p.m.

Both suspects were still in possession of the stolen 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, but Price’s body was not in the car at the time of their arrest.

Goode and Dickey were taken to the local detention center in Georgia, and Rutherford County detectives traveled to Georgia on Nov. 25 to interview them.

On Nov. 30, Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell advised the sheriff’s office to charge Goode with first-degree murder.

Goode and Dickey waived extradition and will be returning to Rutherford County to be served with their outstanding warrants.

According to the release, detectives have investigated tips on the whereabouts of Price and NC State Highway Patrol has used one of their helicopters to do an aerial search of possible locations that could not be reached by ATV or search crews.

“Each location identified as a possible site to find Price has been searched, however, he has yet to be found. Investigators are continuing to respond to all tips identifying Price’s possible location,” according to the release.

An investigation into this case remains active at this time and the NC State Bureau of Investigation has partnered with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communications at 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-8477.