2 face drug trafficking charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two people on drug trafficking charges earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the Henderson County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Challenger Lane in Hendersonville on July 3, and found approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Alejandro Guadarrama Serrano, 26, was arrested by detectives and charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sell and delivery of a controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Serrano was taken to the Henderson Count Detention Center, where he was being held on $29,000 bond.

On July 4, the drug task force seized around 3 kilograms, or 6.6 pounds, of methamphetamine from a home in Hendersonville.

On Saturday, detectives arrested Bryanna Dakota Lynn Jarvis, 21, and charged her with felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jarvis was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where she was being held on $80,500 bond.

Anyone with information about suspected drug activity, call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.

