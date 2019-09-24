2 face multiple charges after crime spree in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said an Upstate man and woman were arrested for their role in a crime spree that included mail thefts, fraud, identify theft and weapons offenses through the city.

According to police department news release, Jonathan Allan Porter, 38, of Pelzer, and Kaitlyn Nicole Jordan, 20, of Piedmont, were saw at QuikTrip on Mauldin Road on Sept. 17.

Porter and Jordan were traveling in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that matched the description of an SUV that was reportedly involved in recent mail thefts and other related crimes.

When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana and saw an open containers of alcohol in plain view.

A search of the vehicle revealed two weapons, one of which was stolen, ammunition, firearm accessories, three cell phones and several financial cards with different names.

Detectives then obtained a warrant to search the pair’s room at the WoodSprings Suites on Chalmers Road, where they seized several items, including numerous mail packages, stolen credit cards, computers, printing equipment and drugs.

Porter was charged with possession of stolen goods, financial transaction theft and identity theft.

He had two previous convictions for shoplifting in 2018 and in 2015, and was reportedly out on bond for those convictions when he allegedly committed these crimes.

Jordan was charged with financial transaction theft and unlawful carry of a weapon.

The police department’s crimes detectives are working with U.S. Postal Service Inspectors and additional charges are pending.

“There are several victims we know about, and we’re working to either return their stolen items or alert them to the possibility their identities have been compromised,” Capt. Howie Thompson, with GPD’s Criminal Investigations, said. “As our investigation continues, we fully expect other victims will be identified. Our work on this case is far from over.”

Porter remains in the Greenville County Detention Center, where he is being held on $17,500 bond and Jordan was released on Sept. 21 after posting a $7,500 bond.