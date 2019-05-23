2 face multiple charges related to business break-ins in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Billy Putnam and Daniel Reynolds

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials said two men face several breaking and entering charges after their arrest by another agency linked them to crimes in the county.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Daniel Clay Reynolds, 22, of Fletcher, NC, and Billy Lee Putnam, 23, of Candler, NC, were arrested by Fletcher Police Department officers on multiple charges.

Following their arrest, Henderson County detectives linked the men to crimes that happened in the county throughout April.

According to the release, the Citgo Quick Mart in Horseshoe was broken into on April 9, and the suspects reportedly took cash register drawers, money and cigarillos.

On April 14, the individual reportedly broke into Dollar General, located on Westside Village Road in Hendersonville, where they tried to take cash register drawers, but were unsuccessful.

On April 17, the Subway and Shinsen Express restaurants on Hendersonville Road in Fletcher, were also broken into, and sheriff's office officials said money and cash register drawers were targeted again.

Sheriff's Office detectives worked with Fletcher Police, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and the Asheville Police Department on the case and brought charges against Reynolds and Putnam.

Reynolds was charged with four counts of conspiracy breaking and entering a building, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny, four misdemeanor counts of injury to property and attempted breaking and entering.

Putnam was charged with four counts of conspiracy breaking and entering a building, three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny, four misdemeanor counts of injury to property and attempted breaking and entering.

According to the release, Reynolds is being held on a total of 25 charges in the Henderson County Jail. His bond was set at $173,000.

Putnam is being held on a total of 20 charges in the Henderson County Jail. His bond was set at $69,000.

According to the release, additional charges are pending in Buncombe County.