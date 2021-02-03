2 face several charges after business break-in in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people following a business break-in in the county back in November 2020.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a business alarm notification in Arden.

An investigation began and led detectives with the sheriff’s office’s property crimes division to execute search warrants, as well as identified the suspects of the break-in as James Cody Pickard and Jamie Renee Massey, both of Buncombe County.

Pickard was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, breaking and entering of a coin operated machine and injury to real property.

Massey was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a coin operated machine, injury to real property and possession of burglary tools.

Pickard was given $25,000 bond and Massey was given $10,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional warrants are pending and an investigation into the business break-in is ongoing.