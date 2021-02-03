2 face several charges following multi-state chase that started in Oconee Co., sheriff’s office says

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman and man were arrested on several charges following a multi-state chase Tuesday.

According to a news release, Criminal Investigations Division investigators responded to an address in Salem in regard to locating Amy Denise Fleming, 22, and Artis O’Neal Wright, 30, who were wanted on charges out of Georgia.

Oconee County investigators then obtained fugitive from justice warrants against both Fleming and Wright, regarding their charges out of Franklin County, Ga.

According to the warrants, Wright was wanted on an armed robbery charge and Fleming was wanted on charges of possession of a knife or firearm in commission of a crime, criminal attempt and party to a crime.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were able to locate Fleming’s vehicle in the area of Highway 11 and Picket Post Road. Fleming was reportedly driving the vehicle and Wright was a passenger.

According to the release, investigators attempted to stop the vehicle, but Fleming refused to pull over and sped up, passing other vehicles in the no-passing zone.

She then reportedly turned off of Highway 11 and onto side roads, but eventually made her way back to Highway 11, heading northbound.

Fleming and Wright then switched positions in the vehicle.

According to the release, deputies and officers tried to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle, but Wright drove the vehicle off of Highway 11 and onto Whitewater Falls Road, crossing over into Jackson County, N.C.

Once on Highway 107, the suspect’s vehicle stopped and the chase ended.

Wright and Fleming tried to run from deputies down an embankment, but were soon taken into custody.

According to the release, paramedics were called to the scene to treat Fleming for injuries she reportedly sustained while running from deputies.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a search of their vehicle revealed a quantity of methamphetamine.

Fleming and Wright were taken into custody by the Jackson County, NC Sheriff’s Office and a hold was placed on them with the detention center in Jackson County.

According to the release, Fleming and Wright were each charged with failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving and possession of methamphetamine.

Wright also faces an assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charge for reportedly trying to ram a deputy’s vehicle off of the road during the chase.

He was also charged with driving under suspension.