2 facing charges following chase, shots fired at deputies in Anderson Co.

Monica Craigo (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center) **Christopher E Lewallen’s mug is not yet available.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday following a chase and shots fired at deputies in Anderson County.

Anderson County deputies attempted to stop a gray Hyundai sedan at about 11:15 a.m. on River Road near Interstate 85.

The driver, Christopher E. Lewallen, of Greenville, refused to pull over and a chase started.

During the chase, deputies checked the vehicle’s license plate and learned the car had been reported as stolen.

The chase ended on Iler Street near Anderson Road after a tire deflation device was used, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said ACSO K9s were used to get Lewallen into custody. He was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During an investigation, deputies learned Lewallen had been shooting at deputies during the chase.

The car, license plate and gun had all been reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monica S Craigo, of Greer, was a passenger in the car during the chase. She was also taken into custody and charged with third degree assault and battery. She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. Their website stated she was being held for another agency.

The sheriff’s office said their charges are pending the ongoing investigation.