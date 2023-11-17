MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men are facing drug charges following a home search in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said on November 7th, deputies responded to a residence in Old Fort in reference to a home search.

Authorities located methaphetamine during the search. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Justin Matthew Adkins who was at the residence during the search.

As the search continued, deputies located 32-year-old Jacob Michael East in a closet of the residence with a large amount of marijuana.

Both men were charged with felonious possession of methamphetamine.