2 firefighters injured battling house fire in Mauldin, officials say

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Mauldin Fire Department officials said two firefighters were injured while working the scene of a house fire that happened Wednesday night.

The house fire happened near the corner of Baldwin Circle and Edith Drive Wednesday.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.

Mauldin Fire Chief Bill Stewart said firefighters returned to the scene Thursday morning to put of hot spots that had rekindled.

Stewart said two firefighters received minor injuries when they were caught in a partial collapse.

One of the firefighters was treated at the scene. The other firefighter was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Both are expected to be OK.

Stewart said the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

