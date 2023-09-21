ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were flown to the hospital Sunday evening after troopers said an Upstate deputy ran a stop sign.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:11 p.m. on SC Highway 413 at Broadway Lake Road.

A 1997 Toyota SUV was traveling south on SC 413 while an Anderson County deputy in a 2012 Chevrolet sheriff’s deputy SUV was traveling west on Broadway Lake Road.

Troopers said the deputy disregarded the stop sign and hit the Toyota SUV in the driver-side rear.

Both the driver and passenger in the Toyota were flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The deputy was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The deputy was ticketed for disregarding a stop sign.