2 Flu cases confirmed at Greenville County schools

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County school leaders say 2 students had the Flu at the end of August.

"Kids are going to be kids," said Bill Kelly, MD, GHS Epidemiologist, told 7News.

Now that school is back in session, kids are in closer contact with one another and that means germs are spreading quicker.

"Of course this typically happens at the younger grades... your kindergartners, your first graders... who are less likely to wash their hands," said Greenville County Schools Communications Director Beth Brotherton.

That's caused flu season to get an early start in Greenville County.

"Generally we start to see what we call a flu season around November," said Kelly.

Brotherton tells 7News at the end of last month 2 Augusta Circle students went home sick with the virus. Immediately custodians got to work disinfecting touchable surfaces from door knobs to water fountains, and of course common areas such as the lunch room.

Over the long weekend, the district did a heavy-duty cleanse of the school. "Thoroughly disinfect the classroom, including the areas that maybe wouldn't get clean on a daily basis," said Brotherton.

Brotherton told 7News any student who gets the flu in Greenville County is required by the district to present a doctors note saying they are okay, before they can return to class.

Physicians say parents, of school-aged children, should remind them to wash their hands. Still, the best preventative is getting vaccinated against the virus.

"The best time to get the flu shot is probably in early mid-October, that way it is more likely to still be effective in the spring." Kelly told 7News. "We often have sort of a late increase in flu in February and March."

No cases of the flu have been reported in Anderson or Spartanburg County schools.