2 former first responders, former mayor of Easley passes away

Left to Right: Larry Bagwell, John Willis, Greg Turner (Source; City of Easley)

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Easley announced Friday afternoon that two former first responders and the former mayor have passed away.

We previously reported that former Mayor Larry Bagwell passed away. The city also announced that retired Easley Fire Department Captain John Willis, and former Easley Police Officer Greg Turner have passed away.

Former Mayor Bagwell passed away on Friday, Sept. 17.

Bagwell served as a member of Easley City Council beginning in 1979 to 2008 when he was then elected as Mayor and remained in office from 2008-2020.

Easley Fire Department retired Captain John Willis passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 17

In 1995, Willis became a full-time firefighter at Easley and served faithfully until his retirement in 2017.

Former Easley Police Officer Greg Turner passed away at his home on Sept. 15.

Turner began his law enforcement career with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office before becoming an officer with the Easley Police Department in 1991.During his tenure at Easley, Turner’s roles included road patrol supervisor and criminal investigator before moving on to complete his career at Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2005.

City officials said all three men’s legacies will forever live on within Easley.