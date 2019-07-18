2 Gaffney men convicted in 2014 shooting death

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Gaffney men have been convicted of shooting a person to death.

Franklin P. Dover, 33, and Rajshun B. Foster, 32, were found guilty of murder on Wednesday in connection to the June 22, 2014, shooting death of Timothy Blair, 27, at the Connecticut Village apartment complex.

Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued a life prison sentence for Dover, while Foster was sentenced to 35 years behind bars. Both men will serve every day of their sentences, officials said.

Deputy Solicitor Kim Leskanic told jurors that Dover and Foster had been looking for Blair due to a dispute over money.

They confronted Blair in Connecticut Village shortly before the shooting and threatened him, according to the report.

Foster and Dover left Connecticut Village, but returned shortly after to carry out the threats. Foster drove Dover, who was armed with a rifle, to a wooded trail leading to the apartment complex and acted as a lookout in Connecticut Village while Dover used the rifle to shoot Blair behind an apartment building.

After the fatal shooting, Foster returned to the wooded trail, picked up Dover, and fled from the scene, according to the report.

Blair died as a result of a single bullet that pierced both of his lungs, officials said.

Witnesses at the apartment complex and cooperation from a co-defendant helped sheriff’s deputies identify Dover and Foster as suspects in the case. Cell phone records were also used to connect the men to the crime, deputies said.

Assistant Solicitor Matt Kendall assisted in the prosecution of both men.

Dover’s prior criminal record included convictions for multiple marijuana and cocaine offenses, according to records. Foster’s prior criminal record included convictions for assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and shoplifting.

Antron M. Bonner, 31, of Gaffney, was also charged with murder in connection to the Blair homicide. His case is still pending.

