2 Greenwood people accused of bringing contraband into prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Policy Services released arrest warrants Monday for two Greenwood people accused of bringing contraband into SCDC prisons.

Jasmine Odessa Isom, 32, and Tremayne Daryl Isom, 37, have been accused of working together to get contraband into the prisons through the department’s Walden Prison Farm, according to the SCDC press release.

Arrests warrants said Jasmine Isom attempted to drop off a package containing 15 packages of Top rolling papers, 1-2 packs of black electrical tape and three packages of AK-47 herbal incense, which is believed to be K-2.

Tremayne Isom drove Jasmine Isom to deliver the package, according to arrest warrants.

Both were charged with criminal conspiracy, according to the press release. Jasmine Isom was also charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a prison.