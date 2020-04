GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says two individuals arrived at St. Francis Hospital Sunday night with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting call at 10 p.m. at 2 Calvert Street Sunday night, but found nothing at the scene.

At 10:07 p.m. two individuals arrived at St. Francis Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and are being treated. Officials are unsure whether the two incidents are related.