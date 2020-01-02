2 hunters dead after incident on New Year’s Day in Colleton Co., SCDNR investigating

WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials said they are investigating a deadly hunting incident that happened Wednesday.

According to an SCDNR news release, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. in Colleton County.

SCDNR officials said four hunters were trying to move deer — known as driving deer — near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were reportedly shot after being mistaken for a deer.

According to the release, the two hunters later died from their injuries.

SCDNR said they will continue to investigate the incident.