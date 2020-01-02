2 hunters dead after incident on New Year’s Day in Colleton Co., SCDNR investigating

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
hunting_295126

WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials said they are investigating a deadly hunting incident that happened Wednesday.

According to an SCDNR news release, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. in Colleton County.

SCDNR officials said four hunters were trying to move deer — known as driving deer — near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were reportedly shot after being mistaken for a deer.

According to the release, the two hunters later died from their injuries.

SCDNR said they will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store