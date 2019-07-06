2 hurt, 1 flown to hospital after Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people are in the hospital after a single-car crash along Old Williamston Road, Saturday afternoon in Anderson County.

The crash happened just after 3:45pm on Old Williamston Road near Brooks Road, according to Highway Patrol.

A 7News crew at the scene said the vehicle crashed into a tree and the passenger was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Old Williamston Road is closed while Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.