2 hurt in hit-and-run involving Greenville Co. school bus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a special needs school bus. It was one of two bus accidents and a close call involving a third school bus across the Upstate on Tuesday morning.

Greenville Police Department said in a tweet that no children were on the bus when it crashed. Two adults on the bus suffered minor injuries.

Police say the bus went off an entrance ramp and crashed into a tree.

Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools, said a special needs bus was hit before the driver fled the scene.

"I can confirm that a Greenville County Schools special needs bus was the victim of a hit and run driver on the entrance ramp to I-385 south at Pleasantburg Drive, near the QT. There were no students on board. The driver and an aide sustained minor injuries. EMS was called to the scene," Brotherton said in an email.

Another accident involving a school bus was reported in Pickens County on Tuesday morning.

Lance Corp. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said no one was hurt when a bus driver pulled out in front of another vehicle - taking the side mirror off a truck.

That accident happened on Garrett Drive and Highway 93.

John Eby, spokesman for School District of Pickens County, said one Liberty Elementary School student was on the bus at the time.

No injuries were reported and the child’s parents were notified.

Eby said the student was transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Troopers say it's unknown if weather played a role in the accident.

Anderson School District 2 officials said a vehicle veered in front of a school bus in Belton.

That happed around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on Gable Drive at Highway 413.

School officials said no children were on board at the time. They say the bus driver was traveling from Belton towards McCoy Crossroads for her first pick up when another vehicle veered into her lane.

"The other vehicle avoided the bus crossing the lane in front of the bus and came to a stop off road. The bus stopped safely in the correct lane. The police did come out and with no property damage a ticket was not issued," the school district said in a news release.

Greenville police reminded driver not to pass stopped school buses.