2 in custody following car chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night following a vehicle chase in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted South Carolina Highway Patrol with the chase.

The chase started when troopers attempted to stop a car that did not yield, deputies said.

The suspect driver lost control of the car at Landsdowne Drive near Old Greenville Highway.

Deputies said both occupants jumped out of the car and attempted to run away.

A K9 was used to capture the driver, deputies said. The passenger was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said charges are pending.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

