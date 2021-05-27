2 injured after shooting incident on Hanover Place in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are injured after a shooting incident in Spartanburg Wednesday.

Spartanburg Police responded to a shooting incident on Hanover Place (Camp Croft Courts) at about 5:35 p.m. Officers discovered two people had been transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle prior to their arrival, police said.

Both male victims had been shot. One victim was shot in the back and the other victim was shot in the lower abdomen, according to Spartanburg Police.

Neither victim sustained life threating injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

