2 injured in accidental shooting at City Arsenal in Greenville Co., deputies say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured at a shooting range in Greenville County on Sunday. Deputies said the incident appears to be accidental.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to City Arsenal on Poinsett Hwy at 12:23 p.m. in reference to two men suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that an individual inside the store fired a shot. The individual that fired the shot was struck in the hand, according to the sheriff’s office. 

A second individual in the store was also struck by the shot that was fired, deputies said.

At this time the shooting appears to be accidental and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories