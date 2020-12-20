2 injured in accidental shooting at City Arsenal in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured at a shooting range in Greenville County on Sunday. Deputies said the incident appears to be accidental.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to City Arsenal on Poinsett Hwy at 12:23 p.m. in reference to two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that an individual inside the store fired a shot. The individual that fired the shot was struck in the hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second individual in the store was also struck by the shot that was fired, deputies said.

At this time the shooting appears to be accidental and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

