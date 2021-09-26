2 injured in drive-by shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Greenville on Sept. 26 around midnight, deputies say.

The victims were inside a residence on West Wilburn Ave when the shooting occurred. One person was hit by a bullet while the other was grazed, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims are suffering non-life threatening injuries from the unknown suspect(s).

The GCSO is still investigating this case.

The GCSO is asking for anyone with information concerning this case to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (27463).

