2 injured in early-morning Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people were injured in a Greenville County shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Greenville County Sheriff's Office, one adult male and one adult female sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident that happened at 5300 Augusta Road around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators have learned that unknown suspects fired shots into an apartment, striking both victims. There is no word yet on a suspect description.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.