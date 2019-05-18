News

2 injured in early-morning Greenville Co. shooting

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 10:08 AM EDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 10:08 AM EDT

2 injured in early-morning Greenville Co. shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Two people were injured in a Greenville County shooting early Saturday morning. 

According to Greenville County Sheriff's Office, one adult male and one adult female sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident that happened at 5300 Augusta Road around 4:30 a.m. 

Investigators have learned that unknown suspects fired shots into an apartment, striking both victims. There is no word yet on a suspect description.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center