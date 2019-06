BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in Belton in what is believed to be a lightning strike.

Emergency crews responded at about 6:30 p.m. to East First Street near Williamston.

7News crews on scene were told lightning hit a tree then ran into the ground and injured two men nearby.

Neighbors said it sounded like an explosion.

The two victims were taken by EMS to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Cheddar Fire Department responded to the scene.