2 injured in shooting at private party in Gaffney, police investigating

Two people were injured in a Gaffney shooting early Sunday morning.

Gaffney Police Department officers responded to 701 Cherokee Avenue at 2:47 a.m. in reference to shots being fired, police said.

Two individuals had been shot while outside of the building where a private party was being held, police said.

The victims were taken to area hospitals.

Detectives also found that several vehicles were shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Det. Sgt. Michael Hadden at (864)206-3309.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

